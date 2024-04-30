VTEX (VTEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect VTEX to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. VTEX has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. VTEX’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VTEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VTEX Trading Up 1.2 %
VTEX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 25,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,819. VTEX has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on VTEX
About VTEX
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VTEX
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Seagate Technology Warns Cloud Demand is Heating Up
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.