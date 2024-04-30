VTEX (VTEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect VTEX to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. VTEX has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. VTEX’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VTEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VTEX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 25,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,819. VTEX has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

