Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693,952 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Silvercorp Metals worth $23,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,470,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.21. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.