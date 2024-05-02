1,221 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $125.98 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.17.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

