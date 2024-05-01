Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average of $121.92. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

