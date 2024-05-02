Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,059,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,653,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 306,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

