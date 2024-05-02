Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Insider Purchases A$830,000.00 in Stock

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Kerr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$830,000.00 ($546,052.63).
Cryosite Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.26.
About Cryosite
