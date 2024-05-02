Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LIND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 33,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $246,629.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at $944,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

