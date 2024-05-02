Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.17 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Increases Dividend

Lassonde Industries ( TSE:LAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.35 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$603.05 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Lassonde Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.