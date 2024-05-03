Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 180 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $998,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

