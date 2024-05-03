Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after buying an additional 1,159,340 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,442. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

