SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $761,000 Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.42. 481,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,552. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.71. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

