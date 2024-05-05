Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,044,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,666,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,459,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,071,000 after acquiring an additional 95,729 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

CMCSA stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

