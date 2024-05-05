CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.22 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.88-2.07 EPS.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ CYBR traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.32. 768,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.27. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $125.15 and a 1 year high of $283.00.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
