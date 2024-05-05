Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $22.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,293.80. 238,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,038. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $750.86 and a 52-week high of $1,303.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,212.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,073.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

