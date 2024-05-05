JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,025.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,823.00.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,577.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,524.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,399.84. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 433.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 176.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,841,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Booking by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

