Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. 5,611,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,263. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

