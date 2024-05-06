Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $333.93 and last traded at $332.18. Approximately 121,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 352,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.87 and its 200-day moving average is $240.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

