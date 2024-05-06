Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,672 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.46% of Polaris worth $24,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 1,286.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $83.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.