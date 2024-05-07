Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.35 million. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $602.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.