National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %

National Western Life Group stock opened at $490.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.73 and its 200 day moving average is $484.30. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $258.56 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,931,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Featured Articles

