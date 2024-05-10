National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %
National Western Life Group stock opened at $490.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.73 and its 200 day moving average is $484.30. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $258.56 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.71.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
