MA Private Wealth Sells 142 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 0.4% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $77.20 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

