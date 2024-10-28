Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,103,400 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 30th total of 2,973,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,517.0 days.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
BPCGF remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.
About Banco Comercial Português
