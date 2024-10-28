Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,103,400 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 30th total of 2,973,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,517.0 days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

BPCGF remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies and Corporate; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring, and insurance.

