Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.8 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.75. 375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.41. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $162.19.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
