Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.8 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.75. 375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.41. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $162.19.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

