Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Separately, Barclays raised Spectris to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

