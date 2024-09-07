Mosley Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mosley Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.7% of Mosley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. 14,093,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,589,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

