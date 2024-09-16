ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get ITV alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ITV

ITV Trading Up 0.8 %

About ITV

ITVPY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.