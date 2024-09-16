FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Short Interest Update

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of FibroBiologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of FibroBiologics stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,172. FibroBiologics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that FibroBiologics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $668,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $106,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $342,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

