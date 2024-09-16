John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,667. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
