Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

