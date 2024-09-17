Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.84 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.
About Cinedigm
