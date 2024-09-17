InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT opened at $2.05 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -102.62 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

