Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 57.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 346.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 65.9% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

COLL stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

