Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,275.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSU. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

TSE CSU opened at C$4,355.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4,221.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$3,916.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$2,665.01 and a twelve month high of C$4,476.50.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$29.71 by C$1.29. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 134.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.381 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.24%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Software

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Articles

