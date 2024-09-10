Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Bank of America upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NYSE WAB opened at $162.73 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

