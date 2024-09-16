ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CNOBP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.88. 3,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

