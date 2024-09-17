PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 2,025.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 667,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 213,903 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter worth about $797,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PETS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 204,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,948. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

