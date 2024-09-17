Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $116,400.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. 178,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,390. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $990.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $309.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

