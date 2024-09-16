Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.59 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $874,079.88 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,707,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

