PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

PHXHF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.76. 5,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

