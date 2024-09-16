Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 38.2% in August

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 1.1 %
Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.75. 86,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider Electric S.E.
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.