iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $177.24

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.24 and last traded at $177.07, with a volume of 620659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.82.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

