Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) versus Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Head to Head Comparison

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $547.47 million 4.94 -$1.64 million ($0.41) -113.46 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $830,000.00 213.00 -$135.12 million ($3.68) -1.85

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 5 5 0 2.50 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inari Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.90%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 546.11%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -10.42% -7.51% -5.25% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -16,238.91% -99.51% -70.90%

Summary

Inari Medical beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. Its products in pipeline include VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical high-grade dysplasia; INO-3107 for HPV-related recurrent respiratory papillomatosis and is under Phase 1/2 trial; INO-3112 for the treatment of HPV-related Oropharyngeal Squamous Cell Carcinoma and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-5401 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-4201 for Ebola Virus Disease and is under Phase 1b trial; INO-4800 for COVID-19 and is under Phase 3 trial; and INO-6160 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus and is under Phase 1 trial. Its partners and collaborators include Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, The U.S. Department of Defense, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.