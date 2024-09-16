CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

CAE stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CAE by 142.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CAE by 52.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

