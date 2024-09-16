National Bankshares Raises Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Price Target to C$6.50

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Ventum Financial increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Blackline Safety to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.80.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLN

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

BLN opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.75. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$2.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.