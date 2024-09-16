StockNews.com Lowers Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.67.

NYSE:LPX opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,289 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,622 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $53,186,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

