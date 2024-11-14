Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.7% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.