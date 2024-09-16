Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,757,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007,340 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund comprises 3.0% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $35,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,177,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,090,000 after acquiring an additional 349,731 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 110,446 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 636,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 49,931 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NBXG opened at 12.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is 12.14. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 9.31 and a 52-week high of 13.43.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

