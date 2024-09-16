Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,988 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,988 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

MTUM stock opened at $196.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.