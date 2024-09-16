Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 112,700 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 365.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up approximately 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

