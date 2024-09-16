Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 34.2% in August

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 76,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 641,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Akanda Trading Up 2.6 %
AKAN opened at $1.19 on Monday. Akanda has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $37.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.
Akanda Company Profile
